UK tells websites to patrol sex trafficking

LONDON: British police on Thursday challenged web companies to better patrol the online sex trade after announcing dozens of arrests and the rescue of at least 90 suspected slaves in a crackdown. The nationwide anti-slavery operation, carried out over two weeks, focused on the use of adult sites by traffickers to advertise their victims, and led to the arrest of 73 people, said the National Crime Agency (NCA), dubbed Britain’s FBI. From Britain and the United States to the Philippines and India, people are being trafficked online in ever greater numbers, mainly via social media and advertising sites that are failing to deal with the problem, campaigners say.