Thousands protest corruption in Haiti, president gets shoved

PORT-AU-PRINCE: Tens of thousands of people demonstrated against corruption Wednesday in Haiti, with some even shoving the unpopular president at a public ceremony. Police fired in the air to get President Jovenel Moise away from a ceremony at which he laid flowers at the tomb of one of the destitute Caribbean country’s founding fathers. People in the crowd threw themselves to the ground as the shots rang out. Elsewhere, near the presidential palace, police fired tear gas to disperse demonstrators. Tempers have been running high for weeks in Haiti, where some accuse the government of doing nothing to fight corruption.