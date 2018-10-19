Fri October 19, 2018
World

AFP
October 19, 2018

Russians ‘will go to heaven’ as martyrs in event of nuclear war: Putin

SOCHI: Russians will “go to heaven” as martyrs in the event of nuclear war because Moscow will only ever use nuclear weapons in retaliation, President Vladimir Putin said Thursday.

“We have no concept of a preemptive strike,” Putin told a forum of international experts in the southern city of Sochi in response to a question from the audience. “In such a situation, we expect to be struck by nuclear weapons, but we will not use them” first, he said. “The aggressor will have to understand that retaliation is inevitable, that it will be destroyed and that we, as victims of aggression, as martyrs, will go to heaven.

“They will simply die because they won’t even have time to repent,” he said to some laughter from the audience.Putin says Crimean school shooting result of ‘globalisation’: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said the mass school shooting in Crimea a day before was the result of “globalisation” and the continuation of an American trend.

“It’s a result of globalisation. On social media, on the internet, we see that there is a whole community that has been created. Everything started with the tragic events in schools in the US,” he said at a forum in Sochi. He said unstable young people were creating “fake heroes for themselves” and “reaching out for a surrogate for heroism” in the absence of the real thing.

