Fri October 19, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Pakistan may not approach IMF: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan may not approach IMF: PM Imran Khan
Toyota Pakistan raises car prices

Toyota Pakistan raises car prices
Chinese auto giant Changan International enters Pakistan

Chinese auto giant Changan International enters Pakistan
Pakistan bypass Amir for Australia T20 series

Pakistan bypass Amir for Australia T20 series
Daesh money trail traced in Pakistan

Daesh money trail traced in Pakistan
PM Imran Khan for stronger bilateral ties with Malaysia; telephones Mahathir Mohamad

PM Imran Khan for stronger bilateral ties with Malaysia; telephones Mahathir Mohamad
Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week

Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week
Kidman reveals she married Cruise for protection from sexual abuse

Kidman reveals she married Cruise for protection from sexual abuse
Twitter erupts with memes after Azhar Ali's amusing run-out ever!

Twitter erupts with memes after Azhar Ali's amusing run-out ever!
After Ranbir, Alia Bhatt hangs around in New York with girlfriend Priyanka Chopra

After Ranbir, Alia Bhatt hangs around in New York with girlfriend Priyanka Chopra

World

AFP
October 19, 2018

Share

Advertisement

US downgrades Palestinian mission into Israel embassy

WASHINGTON: The United States downgraded its main diplomatic mission to the Palestinians on Thursday, placing it under the authority of the US embassy to Israel.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the consulate general, a separate office which handled dealings with the Palestinians, would be replaced by a new Palestinian Affairs Unit inside the controversial new US embassy in Jerusalem.

The move was quickly condemned by the Palestinians and it could leave the US as the only major power without a specific representative office dedicated to the Palestinians.It would also leave the ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, who is reviled by Palestinians over his support for Israeli settlements in the West Bank, as the main interlocutor with the Palestinian leadership.

Pro-Israel advocates hailed the decision, saying it confirmed the US recognised the whole of Jerusalem as part of Israel.Pompeo denied the decision represented a shift in policy, but it came after a series of moves, including shuttering the Palestinian mission in Washington and moving the US embassy from Jerusalem to Tel Aviv.

“This decision is driven by our global efforts to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of our operations. It does not signal a change of US policy,” Pompeo said in a statement. He said the United States “continues to take no position” on how any peace deal between the Israelis and Palestinians would take shape.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

WATCH: Prince Harry breaks royal protocol for his amazing fan

WATCH: Prince Harry breaks royal protocol for his amazing fan

Farah Khan fears quick judgment and Twitter trial for Sajid Khan

Farah Khan fears quick judgment and Twitter trial for Sajid Khan

Twitter erupts with memes after Azhar Ali's amusing run-out ever!

Twitter erupts with memes after Azhar Ali's amusing run-out ever!
A.R. Rehman hails working with SRK as ‘interesting’

A.R. Rehman hails working with SRK as ‘interesting’

Photos & Videos

Priyanka Chopra reacts to Meghan Markle's pregnancy news

Priyanka Chopra reacts to Meghan Markle's pregnancy news

Don´t just stand there! Azhar expects teasing from son for bizarre run out

Don´t just stand there! Azhar expects teasing from son for bizarre run out
After Kiera Knightley, Kristen Bell calls out Disney movies over wrong messages

After Kiera Knightley, Kristen Bell calls out Disney movies over wrong messages

After Ranbir, Alia Bhatt hangs around in New York with girlfriend Priyanka Chopra

After Ranbir, Alia Bhatt hangs around in New York with girlfriend Priyanka Chopra