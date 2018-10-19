Abdullah, Farhan shine in Oasis English School’s victory

KARACHI: Skipper Abdullah Khan’s century and Farhan Zaman’s five-wicket haul propelled Oasis English School to a massive 182-run victory over Qamar-e-Bani Hashim School in their Group E fixture of the PVCA-EBM Inter-School Cricket Tournament.

At the Eastern Star Cricket Ground, Oasis English School posted a formidable total of 287 for six in the allotted 40 overs, largely made possible by Abdullah Khan (115 off 102) and Sharjeel Ahmed (85 off 60 balls) who added 140 for the second wicket.

Qamar-e-Bani Hashim School struggled from the outset. Even Kazim Hussain’s 35 off 36 balls could not revive their hopes and they were bundled out for 145 in 20.3 overs.Left-arm spinner Farhan Zaman wrecked the innings, claiming five for 39, but the Man of the Match award was clinched by his captain Abdullah.

Happy Palace School outsmarted Beaconhouse School System by seven wickets at the Asghar Ali Shah Stadium.Beaconhouse School System were routed for 135 in 32.2 overs despite Ghulam Mustafa’s 41 off 40 balls. They were undone by left-arm spinner Abdul Rafay, who returned the figures of four for 24 off 7.2 overs as the last six wickets tumbled for only 41 runs.

Happy Palace School easily chased the target. They needed only 25.5 overs to do it with opener Furqan Shakil, who was adjudged Man of the Match, striking three sixes and five fours in his 68 off 72 balls.

He dominated the 69-run second wicket stand with Mohsin Khan, who returned undefeated on 29 off 39 balls. Behbud Secondary School thrashed GBSS Anglo Oriental School by nine wickets at the Naya Nazimabad Cricket Stadium.

Anglo Oriental School, who opted to bat first, lost wickets at regular intervals to be bowled out for 152 all out in 35.overs despite the contribution of 44 extras. Opener Muhammad Ramiz, who made a solid 22 off 41 balls, was their only batsman to offer some resistance. Their innings was rocked by the spin duo of Tayyab Khan (3-26) and Akhtar Ali (2-35).

Behbud Secondary School’s skipper Akhtar Ali, opening the innings, blasted a breezy 33 off 15 balls to give his team a flying start. He was declared the Man of the Match as the pair of Sagheer Khan (52 off 69 balls) and Hasan Raza (35 off 66 balls) added 106 runs for the unbroken second wicket partnership, which took their team over the line in 24.5 overs.