UET moot on housing project

LAHORE: University of Engineering and Technology organised a roundtable conference on pros and cons of five million houses under Prime Minister Imran Khan Five Million House Programme.

Minister for Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed participated in the conference as a chief guest. Vice Chancellor, UET, Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid, Dean Faculty of Architecture and Planning Prof Dr Ghulam Abbas Anjum and more than 50 housing experts were present at the conference. The minister said national taskforce will be set up which will play its role for completing the construction of 50 lakh houses. Whereas, the suggestion of making New Pakistan Housing Authority is also under consideration which will complete the all official working for developer maximum within 90 days under one-window operation. Pakistan Railways Housing Ministry and another governmental land will also be used in New Pakistan Housing Programme.