Sindh Non-Muslim Welfare Committee reconstituted with 20 members

The provincial government reconstituted the Sindh Non-Muslim Welfare Committee on Tuesday to induct parliamentarians recently elected on reserved and general seats.

As per a notification issued recently by the Minorities Affairs Department, in supersession of the previous notification and with the approval of the chief minister, the committee will now comprise 20 members representing different religious communities.

The committee is headed by Hari Ram Kishori Lal, the minister for minorities’ affairs who was also part of the previous committee when he was a senator. Lal was elected on a general seat from Mirpurkhas in the July general polls.

The other members include Excise and Taxation Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla, MPA and former minorities’ affairs minister Gian Chand Essrani, MPA and Pakistan Peoples Party minorities wing Sindh president Dr Lal Chand Ukrani, MNA Mahesh Kumar Malani, MNA Ramesh Lal, MPA Rana Hamir Singh, Senator Engineer Ghayan Chand and former MPA Dr Khatu Mal Jeewan.

Surrender Valsai, MPA and media adviser of Bilawal House, and Senator Krishna Kumari Kohli are also members, while from the Christian community, two PPP leaders – Senator Anwar Lal Dean and MPA Anthony Naveed – have also been included in the committee.

Sardar Ramesh Singh, a leader of the Pakistan Sikh Council, and Tushanamaity Patil, a social activist from the Parsi community, are also members.

Poonjo Bheel, a former MQM MPA on a reserved seat for minorities who joined the PPP in 2016, and two leaders from the Hindu community – Mano Kohli and Hira Lal – have also announced as members of the committee.

The main objective of the committee is to resolve the issues of religious minorities and endorse the administrative approval for repair, renovation and maintenance of worship places of non-Muslim communities. The committee is convening an inaugural meeting on October 22 (Monday) to discuss the review of guidelines for disbursing grant-in-aid schemes and review progress.