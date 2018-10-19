Fri October 19, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Pakistan may not approach IMF: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan may not approach IMF: PM Imran Khan
Toyota Pakistan raises car prices

Toyota Pakistan raises car prices
Chinese auto giant Changan International enters Pakistan

Chinese auto giant Changan International enters Pakistan
Pakistan bypass Amir for Australia T20 series

Pakistan bypass Amir for Australia T20 series
Daesh money trail traced in Pakistan

Daesh money trail traced in Pakistan
PM Imran Khan for stronger bilateral ties with Malaysia; telephones Mahathir Mohamad

PM Imran Khan for stronger bilateral ties with Malaysia; telephones Mahathir Mohamad
Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week

Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week
Kidman reveals she married Cruise for protection from sexual abuse

Kidman reveals she married Cruise for protection from sexual abuse
Twitter erupts with memes after Azhar Ali's amusing run-out ever!

Twitter erupts with memes after Azhar Ali's amusing run-out ever!
After Ranbir, Alia Bhatt hangs around in New York with girlfriend Priyanka Chopra

After Ranbir, Alia Bhatt hangs around in New York with girlfriend Priyanka Chopra

Karachi

Zia Ur Rehman
October 19, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Sindh Non-Muslim Welfare Committee reconstituted with 20 members

The provincial government reconstituted the Sindh Non-Muslim Welfare Committee on Tuesday to induct parliamentarians recently elected on reserved and general seats.

As per a notification issued recently by the Minorities Affairs Department, in supersession of the previous notification and with the approval of the chief minister, the committee will now comprise 20 members representing different religious communities.

The committee is headed by Hari Ram Kishori Lal, the minister for minorities’ affairs who was also part of the previous committee when he was a senator. Lal was elected on a general seat from Mirpurkhas in the July general polls.

The other members include Excise and Taxation Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla, MPA and former minorities’ affairs minister Gian Chand Essrani, MPA and Pakistan Peoples Party minorities wing Sindh president Dr Lal Chand Ukrani, MNA Mahesh Kumar Malani, MNA Ramesh Lal, MPA Rana Hamir Singh, Senator Engineer Ghayan Chand and former MPA Dr Khatu Mal Jeewan.

Surrender Valsai, MPA and media adviser of Bilawal House, and Senator Krishna Kumari Kohli are also members, while from the Christian community, two PPP leaders – Senator Anwar Lal Dean and MPA Anthony Naveed – have also been included in the committee.

Sardar Ramesh Singh, a leader of the Pakistan Sikh Council, and Tushanamaity Patil, a social activist from the Parsi community, are also members.

Poonjo Bheel, a former MQM MPA on a reserved seat for minorities who joined the PPP in 2016, and two leaders from the Hindu community – Mano Kohli and Hira Lal – have also announced as members of the committee.

The main objective of the committee is to resolve the issues of religious minorities and endorse the administrative approval for repair, renovation and maintenance of worship places of non-Muslim communities. The committee is convening an inaugural meeting on October 22 (Monday) to discuss the review of guidelines for disbursing grant-in-aid schemes and review progress.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

WATCH: Prince Harry breaks royal protocol for his amazing fan

WATCH: Prince Harry breaks royal protocol for his amazing fan

Farah Khan fears quick judgment and Twitter trial for Sajid Khan

Farah Khan fears quick judgment and Twitter trial for Sajid Khan

Twitter erupts with memes after Azhar Ali's amusing run-out ever!

Twitter erupts with memes after Azhar Ali's amusing run-out ever!
Coke Studio 11: Khumariyaan steals the show

Coke Studio 11: Khumariyaan steals the show

Photos & Videos

Priyanka Chopra reacts to Meghan Markle's pregnancy news

Priyanka Chopra reacts to Meghan Markle's pregnancy news

Don´t just stand there! Azhar expects teasing from son for bizarre run out

Don´t just stand there! Azhar expects teasing from son for bizarre run out
After Kiera Knightley, Kristen Bell calls out Disney movies over wrong messages

After Kiera Knightley, Kristen Bell calls out Disney movies over wrong messages

After Ranbir, Alia Bhatt hangs around in New York with girlfriend Priyanka Chopra

After Ranbir, Alia Bhatt hangs around in New York with girlfriend Priyanka Chopra