Thu October 18, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request

Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request
Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail
Shehbaz Sharif addresses first NA session after arrest

Shehbaz Sharif addresses first NA session after arrest
Mobile phones not to be blocked after Oct 20, says minister

Mobile phones not to be blocked after Oct 20, says minister
Five million in five years

Five million in five years
Pakistan likely to buy Chinese missile ‘better than’ Indo-Russian BrahMos: Global Times

Pakistan likely to buy Chinese missile ‘better than’ Indo-Russian BrahMos: Global Times
Govt reviews draconian NAB law

Govt reviews draconian NAB law
Zainab's murderer Imran Ali to be hanged today

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali to be hanged today
When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women
Model Town case: 116 cops removed from posts

Model Town case: 116 cops removed from posts

Top Story

October 18, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Handcuffing teachers: NAB director suspended

Numan Wahab *** Waseem Abbasi

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal on Wednesday suspended Additional Director Muhammad Rafi over presenting the former VC of Punjab University and others before a court handcuffed. They are accused of making more than 500 illegal appointments. The chairman has also recommended the IG Punjab to suspend an ASI Mukhtar Ahmad of Punjab Police. It is pertinent to mention here that Rafi is the case officer of PU illegal appointments case. The chairman, who earlier had constituted a committee to look into the matter, on Wednesday visited the Lahore office of NAB and suspended the additional director on the committee’ report. The chairman also ordered to form a new investigation team to probe the case.

Earlier, the chief justice of Pakistan had taken a suo motu notice of said incident. After which the NAB Lahore DG had submitted a written apology before the court which was accepted. The NAB officials had produced former VC Mujahid Kamran, four former registrars and an additional registrar before the court handcuffed.

However, circles close to the suspended officer said that Rafi had nothing to do with the production of teachers in the court, but he has been made a scapegoat to save the skin of high-ups who are facing public wrath after the incident.

They said the suspended officer never ordered the handcuffing of the academic staff and he did not even accompany the accused in the court. The production of accused is responsibility of the NAB’s intelligence cell and the station house officer (SHO) of every region, while a protocol escort accompanies the investigation officer to the court.

They said Rafi is considered one of the finest officers of the Bureau. He had been declared best investigation officer for seven years and received awards from President of Pakistan thrice. The officer was decorated twice by the prime minister for his performance in probing corruption cases.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Kidman reveals she married Cruise for protection from sexual abuse

Kidman reveals she married Cruise for protection from sexual abuse
Amidst marriage talk Ranveer Singh reveals his sole focus is his work right now

Amidst marriage talk Ranveer Singh reveals his sole focus is his work right now
Indian minister in #MeToo storm quits

Indian minister in #MeToo storm quits
Arif Lohar talks about his 'chimta' and other things

Arif Lohar talks about his 'chimta' and other things

Photos & Videos

Heart-warming hug for Meghan and Harry in Aussie outback

Heart-warming hug for Meghan and Harry in Aussie outback
Nick and Priyanka to tie the knot on December 2: reports

Nick and Priyanka to tie the knot on December 2: reports

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women
India's five-star fight goes viral

India's five-star fight goes viral