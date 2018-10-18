Handcuffing teachers: NAB director suspended

Numan Wahab *** Waseem Abbasi

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal on Wednesday suspended Additional Director Muhammad Rafi over presenting the former VC of Punjab University and others before a court handcuffed. They are accused of making more than 500 illegal appointments. The chairman has also recommended the IG Punjab to suspend an ASI Mukhtar Ahmad of Punjab Police. It is pertinent to mention here that Rafi is the case officer of PU illegal appointments case. The chairman, who earlier had constituted a committee to look into the matter, on Wednesday visited the Lahore office of NAB and suspended the additional director on the committee’ report. The chairman also ordered to form a new investigation team to probe the case.

Earlier, the chief justice of Pakistan had taken a suo motu notice of said incident. After which the NAB Lahore DG had submitted a written apology before the court which was accepted. The NAB officials had produced former VC Mujahid Kamran, four former registrars and an additional registrar before the court handcuffed.

However, circles close to the suspended officer said that Rafi had nothing to do with the production of teachers in the court, but he has been made a scapegoat to save the skin of high-ups who are facing public wrath after the incident.

They said the suspended officer never ordered the handcuffing of the academic staff and he did not even accompany the accused in the court. The production of accused is responsibility of the NAB’s intelligence cell and the station house officer (SHO) of every region, while a protocol escort accompanies the investigation officer to the court.

They said Rafi is considered one of the finest officers of the Bureau. He had been declared best investigation officer for seven years and received awards from President of Pakistan thrice. The officer was decorated twice by the prime minister for his performance in probing corruption cases.