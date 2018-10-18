When kidnapped to Pakistan ‘Iranian security men were unconscious’

GENEVA: A group of Iranian security personnel kidnapped on the border with Pakistan this week were unconscious at the time, the commander of Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards said, following reports that they had eaten drugged food. Iran’s Fars News agency also quoted Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari Wednesday as saying that infiltrators had helped with the abduction of 10 personnel to Pakistan Tuesday. Fars originally mentioned the reports of tainted food Tuesday. An Iranian separatist group called Jaish al-Adl said Tuesday it had seized the personnel, which included members of the Guards, at the Mirjaveh border post in Sistan-Balochistan province to avenge the oppression of Sunni Muslims in the area. Iran’s Shi’ite Muslim authorities say militant groups operate from safe havens in Pakistan.

Jafari said what he called “enemies” had tried unsuccessfully in the past to occupy Iranian turrets or border posts. “This time they were able to carry out their operation by bringing in an infiltrating force,” he added. “They were sure that as long as the fighters and defenders are alert, they cannot achieve their goal, so they were able to kidnap these individuals by making them unconscious”. In previous cases of cross-border clashes, Iran threatened to hit militant bases in Pakistan unless Islamabad took action. However, the head of the Guards’ ground forces, Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour said Tuesday that Iran was ready to conduct joint military operations with Pakistan to release the kidnapped personnel. Iran has accused Saudi Arabia of funding separatist groups on its territory. Riyadh has denied any involvement in Iran’s internal affairs.

In September, the Revolutionary Guards killed four Sunni militants at a border crossing with Pakistan, including the second-in-command of Jaish al-Adl. Jaish al-Adl kidnapped five Iranian border guards in 2014, releasing four of them two months later after mediation by local Sunni clerics.