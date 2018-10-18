Indian troops martyr 3 youth

ISLAMABAD: Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three youth during a cordon and search operation Wednesday in Srinagar. According to Kashmir Media Service, the youth were martyred by Indian troops in Fateh Kadal area of the city. The killed youth were identified as Raees Ahmad, Merajuddin Bangroo and Faid Mushtaq Waza. Soon after the killings, the authorities rushed to close all educational institutions and suspend internet services in a bid to prevent protests. Meanwhile, a policeman was killed and six others including a DSP were injured in separate attacks in Srinagar and Pattan.