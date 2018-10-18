Indian minister in #MeToo storm quits

NEW DELHI: An Indian minister at the centre of a #MeToo storm announced his resignation on Wednesday while insisting the sexual harassment allegations levelled against him by nearly two dozen women were false.M.J. Akbar was junior foreign minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi´s government, which he joined after a long career as a newspaper editor. Accusations against Akbar snowballed last week after journalist Priya Ramani accused him of inappropriate behaviour when the pair worked together in the 1990s. On Sunday he dismissed the accusations and the following day said he was suing Ramani for defamation. wenty other women have since offered to testify against him.