Thu October 18, 2018
National

AFP
October 18, 2018

Lifespan 2040: US down, China up, Spain on top

PARIS: Life expectancy in 2040 is set to rise at least a little in all nations but the rankings will change dramatically, with Spain taking the top spot while China and the United States trade places, researchers said Wednesday.

With a projected average lifespan of nearly 85.8 years, Spain — formerly in 4th place — will dethrone Japan, which sits atop the rankings today with a lifespan of 83.7 years, and will drop to 2nd place in 2040. In a shift that will be seen by some to reflect a superpower changing-of-the-guard, the world´s two largest economies effectively swap positions compared to 2016: in 2040 the US drops from 43rd to 64th (79.8 years), while China rises from 68th to 39th (81.9 years). The researchers found other nations set to lose ground in the race towards longevity include Canada (from 17th to 27th), Norway (12th to 20th), Australia (5th to 10th), Mexico (69th to 87th), Taiwan (35th to 42nd) and North Korea 125th to 153rd). Moving up the ranking are Indonesia (117th to 100th), Nigeria (157th to 123rd), Portugal (23rd to 5th), Poland (48th to 34th), Turkey (40th to 26th), Saudi Arabia (61st to 43rd). Assuming its interminable and devastating war comes to an end, Syria is set to rise from 137th in 2016 to 80th in 2040. For the world as a whole, the researchers´ study projected a five-year gain in lifespan, from 73.8 in 2016 to 77.7 in 2040.

