US stays cautiousover Khashoggi as new killing claims emerge

ANKARA: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday refused to blame key US ally Saudi Arabia over the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi even as Riyadh faced new claims he was killed and tortured inside its Istanbul consulate.

After talks with the Saudi leadership in Riyadh marked by expressions of mutual goodwill, Pompeo in Ankara met President Recep Tayyip Erdogan whose government also remains wary of giving public details about Khashoggi’s fate.

Pro-government Turkish media published gruesome new allegations Khashoggi was killed by being gradually dismembered by a Saudi assassination squad.But Pompeo declared he did not want “to talk about any of the facts”, whilePresident Donald Trump said innocence must bepresumed, drawing a parallel with his US Supreme Court judge nominee who faced sexual assault accusations.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia´s Consul General in Istanbul, where prominent Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi disappeared, has been relieved of his post and will be investigated, according to an official statement carried by Sabq newspaper on Wednesday. The Saudi online newspaper did not give details of those violations which the consul Mohammad al-Otaibi is being investigated for.