NAB shifts Shahbaz back to Lahore

ISLAMABAD: Opposition leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif shifted to Lahore in protective custody of the NAB after the prorogation of the National Assembly.

The Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, who has been in NAB's custody since October 5 in connection with the Ashiana Housing Scheme case, was brought to the Parliament House by a two-member team of theNational Accountability Bureau (NAB) on the production order issued by Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar in the requisite session of the National Assembly.

President PML-N Shahbaz Sharif was brought to Islamabad from Lahore on Wednesday for the session and at Parliament House the NAB team handed over Shahbaz to the sergeant at arms, who signed on documents regarding the Opposition Leader's brief custody. After prorogation of the National Assembly session, Shahbaz Sharif was given into the custody of the NAB team which took him to Lahore on normal flight.