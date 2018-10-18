Man kills sister-in-law

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LALAMUSA: A man shot dead his sister-in-law over a domestic dispute on Wednesday. Abida, daughter of Nazir, was shot dead by her brother-in-law in Sukh Chain village in the limits of Sadar police. No case was registered till the filing of this report. Meanwhile, a man died in a road accident on GT Road near Thekarian village.
