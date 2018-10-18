Three top officials shuffled

LAHORE: The Punjab government has issued notification regarding transfer and posting of following officers Wednesday. According to the notification, PHA Multan Director General Faisal Zahoor has been transferred and posted as PHA Lahore director general and Nadeem Sarwar (awaiting) posting has been posted as DG Sports. Ferozewala assistant commissioner Asad Abbas Magsi has been transferred and posted as section officer energy department vice Saira Haider already transferred and posted as Naushera Virkan AC. Meanwhile, the orders regarding transferring Kalar Syedan assistant commissioner Ali Akbar and posting him as Naushera Virkan AC have been cancelled.