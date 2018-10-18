Sharifs’ names on ECL: LHC removes objection to petition

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has removed an objection made by the registrar office over a petition challenging the inclusion of names of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Muhammad Safdar in the Exit Control List (ECL).

The office has objected that the petitioner-lawyer has no locus standi to file the instant petition. However, Justice Faisal Zaman Khan ruled that this objection would be looked into on the judicial side. The judge observed that the petitioner had not appended the impugned memorandum of the ECL issued by the federal government with the petition and gave 15-day time to him to furnish the same. The petitioner-lawyer, Shahid Iqbal Chohan, argued that the ministry for interior put the names of the Sharif family members on the ECL without issuing them any show cause notice. He argued that the supreme court in a decision had ruled that it was mandatory for the ministry of interior to afford opportunity of personal hearing prior to placing his/her name on the ECL. He said the ministry never required an explanation from the former prime minister, his daughter and son-in-law before placing their names on the ECL.

The lawyer contended that the act of the government was in sheer violation of the fundamental rights of the Sharif family members and liable to be set aside. He requested the court to direct the interior ministry to remove the names of the Sharif family from the ECL.