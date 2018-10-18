Ulema urged to issue fatwa against power theft

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan, who is also In-charge Cabinet Division, has sought Ulema’s help in stemming electricity theft, urging them to issue fatwa about it.

During a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat, when the forum was apprised of alarming figures of power pilferage, the minister called on the Ulema to issue fatwa on this menace, suggesting how could their offering of prayers by using water from electricity theft be correct.

He also urged members of the Parliament and legislators of provincial assemblies to also use their influence in creation of awareness about implications of electricity

theft in their respective constituencies.