US will continue to pressure Pakistan until policy changes

WASHINGTON: The Trump administration will continue to apply pressure until Islamabad changes it policy towards regional peace and stability in Afghanistan, says the State Department’s Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary for Pakistan Henry Ensher.

Speaking at an event organised by the Wilson Centre here on Wednesday, Ensher said in an important relationship with many common interests, efforts to bring peace and stability in Afghanistan was primary and major area of policy divergence with Pakistan at the moment. “As long as that continues, we will continue to color and take centre stage in bilateral relationship,” he said.

“In reality, we have seen some action but we have not seen the decisive steps from Pakistan that could demonstrate commitment, ensuring their territory cannot be used by the Taliban, the Haqqani Network and other groups that were so violent and bring instability in the region,” he said.

He argued that President Trump’s South Asia strategy, and suspension of security assistance and coalition support fund payments to Pakistan reflected the US concerns over Islamabad’s continuing counter-productive policies. However, he added that the new civilian government in Pakistan has the opportunity to fix bilateral relations and be “our partner in bringing peace and stability to Afghanistan and peace and security in Pakistan. Doing so will enable more mutually beneficial relationship.”