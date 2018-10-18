Govt, opposition willing to amend Ehtesab law

ISLAMABAD: The government and united opposition in Parliament have in principal agreed to form a joint Parliamentary Commission to revisit accountability (Ehresab) laws and role of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) including scope of its actions.

It is likely that both sides of the divide of Parliament will develop consensus for establishing a commission beforethe next sitting of the National Assembly. Earlier, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said that government would extend all cooperation if opposition parties should come up with concrete proposals to amend the accountability laws to ensure transparency in the process.

He said that their history was replete with victimisation who were levelling such allegations against government. He asked why opposition was bane of accountability. He said that the whole NAB set up was established by Nawaz Sharif and Khursheed Shah as PTI had not even appointed a peon in the Bureau.

Fawad Chaudhry said the government did not oppose the participation of Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif in the National Assembly session and that he had been brought to Islamabad from Lahore on production orders by the National Assembly Speaker. He asserted that those, who had appointed Saifur Rehman as NAB chairman should not talk about political victimisation.