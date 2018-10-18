NAB offered me to become approver against Asif: Shahbaz

ISLAMABAD: The opposition leader in the National Assembly and PML-N President Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that he was being offered to become approver against Khawaja Asif as he maintained that there was unholy alliance between the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) which was targeting the opposition parties.

“I will not talk about merits or demerits of case framed against me but I will say there is unholy alliance between PTI and NAB which is targeting my party and opposition,” Shahbaz Sharif while speaking on floor of the National Assembly said.

Shahbaz Sharif observed that history had been created with arrest of the opposition leader without any evidences of any crime against him saying that he was being kept in a small room in custody of NAB having no ventilation or sunlight. “This House will have to decide whether it is change or ‘Naya Pakistan,” he said.

Shahbaz Sharif said it could not be termed change for the good rather it was fascism. “If it is fascism, those behind it should remember fateof Hitler and Mussolini.

The PML-N president also demanded constitution of a committee of the House to probe charges against him with evidence. “I am ready to give up leadership of my party if charges against me in the light of evidence are proved against me,” he offered.

At this, Law Minister Farogh Naseem clarified that Section 36 of NAB Ordinance forbids constitution of any such committee of Parliament. He also said that matter which is sub judice also could not be discussed on the floor of the House.

Shahbaz Sharif also disclosed that the investigation officer namely Aftab also offered him to become approver against Khawaja Asif. “On that I tell him whether NAB has arrested me in ‘Saaf Pani’ or for purpose of making me approver against Khawaja Asif,” he said.

The opposition leader who has been under physical remand of NAB in connection with allegations pertaining to Ashiana Housing Scheme turned up in the National Assembly after the Speaker issued his production orders. The members sitting on opposition benches welcomed Shahbaz Sharif by thumbing the desks.

The National Assembly session which was requisitioned by the opposition following arrest of Shahbaz Sharif was prorogued on Wednesday evening following speeches from treasury and opposition benches.

Shahbaz Sharif amid sloganeering from his party’s parliamentarians maintained that he had not come to the House to defend himself because seeing difficult times was not new for them. “The new thing is that it is being said that it will not make any difference if 50 people are sent to jail,” he said.

During investigation, he informed the House that the NAB official told him that they had strong evidence that he (Shahbaz) and his children had made investments in China and Turkey. “On that I asked the official whether it is National Accountability Bureau or National Blackmailing Bureau,” he said adding he felt that he was not eligible to sit in this House if these charges were proved against him.

He pointed out that it was the same allegations which Imran Khan used to level before 2018 general elections which also proved that there was unholy alliance between PTI and NAB. He recalled that Imran Khan prior to general elections accused him and his children of establishing steel mills in China while NAB officials were also repeating the same charges.

On the other hand, he said he saved Rs11 billion in solid waste management project with Turkey and for the first time started process of bidding in government to government contracts between China and Pakistan.

In case of Orange Line Train Project, the opposition leader said that after hectic negotiations, he brought down cost of the mega plan from $2.12 billion to $1.47 billion.

He also demanded of the chair to constitute a committee of the House to probe charges against him in these cases levelled by Leader of the House. “If charges are not proved, he (Imran) should resign,” he said.

Shahbaz Sharif further said that the Investigation Officer also told him that there was no corruption charge against him in Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing Scheme but there was charge that he (Shahbaz) attempted to award contract of Rs1.5 billion project to Major (R) Kamaran Kiani who owns a construction company only to please then army chief.