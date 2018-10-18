Dual nationality claims two PML-N senators

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday disqualified two senators namely Sadia Abbasi and Haroon Akhtar under Article-63 (1)(c) for having dual nationality.

A seven-member larger bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar heard the case regarding dual nationality of the parliamentarians. The bench observed that Sadia Abbasi, sister of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had American nationality whereas Haroon Akhtar had Canadian nationality.

Both senators belonged to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). The decision was made after hearing the arguments placed by the litigants’ counsels at length. After the verdict, the apexcourt directed Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to denotify them.

Sadia Abbasi, Haroon Akhtar, Nuzhat Sadiq and Chaudhry Sarwar, are said to possess dual nationalities. In the interim order, the senators-elect were allowed to vote in the Senate elections for chairman and deputy chairman held on March 12.

However, Senator Nuzhat and Chaudhry Sarwar had given up their dual nationalities and apex court had directed them to submit a certificate in this regard. The court had directed the foreign ministry to verify Chaudhry Sarwar’s details from the British foreign office within six weeks.