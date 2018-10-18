Finance Division implements e-office programme

ISLAMABAD: In order to ensure efficiency and improved performance by officers at all levels, the Finance Division has implemented e-office programme in line with government’s priorities and policies. There are nearly 250 users in various wings for the e-office suite.

Arif Ahmad Khan, Secretary Finance, inaugurated the e-office system in the Ministry of Finance on Wednesday. Addressing senior and middle management level officers on the occasion, he called upon them to master e-office skills and benefit from the automated system. He also stressed complete digitisation of records on priority basis.

He added that implementation of the programme shall facilitate institutional reforms and help improve performance. He appreciated the contribution of the National Information Technology Board (NITB) and the Finance Ministry’s team led by Javed Iqbal Khan, Joint Secretary (BI) for taking on the challenge of training a large number of officials in a short span of time. He hoped that the implementation of the e-office program at Finance Division will serve as a good example for other divisions to follow