Thu October 18, 2018
National

Obaid Abrar Khan
October 18, 2018

Imran’s acquittal: IHC seeks record of SSP torture case

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday ordered to submit complete record of acquittal of Prime Minister Imran Khan in a torture case of a senior police officer during 2014 sit-in from anti-terrorism court.

Iman Khan’s acquittal from anti-terrorism court in torture case of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Asmatullah Junejo during the sit-in in 2014, was challenged in IHC on May 15, 2018.

During hearing Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani remarked that not a single witness slated against the accused (Imran Khan). Advocate Sadaqat Abbasi prayed to the court to set aside the order of May 4 in the best interest of justice and start its trail.

To this justice Aamir Farooq asked if he did not want the acquittal of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Advocate Sadaqat Abbasi said in this case, statements of 11 witnesses were recorded and if court acquitted Imran Khan after the trail, there would be no object on his part.

To this IHC ordered to submit complete case record which was conducted by anti-terrorism court and adjourned the hearing. Petition was filed with IHC on May 15 challenging an anti-terrorism court (ATC)’s acquittal of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the torture case of a senior police officer during the 2014 sit-in. The petition states that the impugned judgment was passed without keeping all evidence in consideration.

The petition also alleges that PTI chief’s involvement in the incident is obvious yet the court did not consider while passing the judgment. It alleged that the judge did not take the gravity of the offence and its importance in consideration while handing down the verdict.

