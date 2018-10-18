Thu October 18, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 18, 2018

3,445 cases of child abuse registered last year, Senate body told

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Special Committee on the Issue of Increasing Incidents of Child Abuse was informed that last year as many as 3,445 cases of child abuse were registered, of which 60 percent were female and 40 percent male.

The committee meeting was held Tuesday at the Parliament Lodges. Convened by Senator Nuzhat Sadiq, the meeting was attended by senators Mushtaq Ahmed, Sitara Ayaz, Muhammad Ali Khan Saif, Sardar Muhammad Shafiq Tareen, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Sherry Rehman, Rana Maqbool Ahmed and senior officers of the Ministry of Human Rights and others.

The forum was given briefing by the Ministry of Human Rights, followed by another presentation made by the National Commission of Human Rights (NCHR). It was revealed that in 2017, 3,445 cases of child sexual abuse were registered out of which 60 percent were female children and 40 percent comprised males.

According to the Ministry, under the 18th Amendment the subject of minors/children had been transferred to provinces, which had made monitoring difficult, since the provinces, in most cases, fail to provide adequate data. Lack of funds was another reason.

Deliberating upon cases in Punjab, the percentage (67 percent) of which was highest in the country, Senator Sitara Ayaz questioned the reason for the rise in cases in Kasur and said that it was imperative to conduct a survey to get to the root cause. She stressed the need for implementation of laws.

Senator Sherry Rehman was of the view that this was an extremely important issue and the statistics mentioned was just the tip of the iceberg. This matter, she emphasised merited seriousness.

Senator Muhmmad Ali Khan Saif said that to ensure that children were protected in Pakistan, it was imperative that the government and the civil society initiated a consultative and interactive process. He emphasised the need to consolidate all available data on human rights and chalk out TORs so that focus was maintained on this sensitive issue.

He continued that for things to move forward, it was necessary that the members of the committee intervened whenever needed rather than leaving everything to the government.

Senator Rana Maqbool pointed out that the Child Protection Bureau (CPB) operating under the government of Punjab was the best model and must be replicated in the rest of the country. On drawbacks in preventing such cases and taking culprits to task, the local Thana system was termed a major impediment, emphasising that the system needed to be addressed at the earliest.

The committee recommended that a course on child protection must be included in the school syllabi. Sensitisation of teachers to this issue was stressed as well.

It was asserted that parliamentarians create small committees to spread awareness about the issue. It was suggested that village councils must be activated for this purpose as well.

