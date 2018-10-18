Private schools fined for violating rules

PESHAWAR: Upon receipt of complaints from parents and the general public, a

team of KP Private Schools Regulatory Authority (PSRA) has fined several schools. The team was headed by the Authority’s Director (operations) Riaz Bahar, says a press release.

The release said the Allied School, Chamkani Branch in Peshawar, failed to provide registration documents and capitation fee was also being charged by the school. The school was fined to the tune of Rs60,000 (Rs50,000 for operating without registration and Rs10,000 for the collection of capitation fee).

The Cambridge School (High Session), Hayatabad, failed to provide the vehicle fitness certificate(s) that are obtained from the Transport Department. Therefore, the school was fined Rs10,000. The Roots Millennium School, Hayatabad failed to provide registration documents and capitation fee was also being charged by the school.

Therefore, the school was fined Rs60,000 (Rs50,000 for operating without registration and Rs10,000 for the collection of capitation fee). Also, the Pegasus School System, Hayatabad, was charging capitation fee from the students and hence it was fined Rs1,000.