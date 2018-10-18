KTH woman employee suspended for alleged transfer of Rs10.6m

PESHAWAR: An amount of Rs10.6 million has been found in the account of a woman employee of Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) Peshawar, allegedly transferred from the hospital’s account.

According to details, the administration of KTH has found the transfer of an amount of Rs10.6 million in the account of Shabana Kausar, Computer Operator of the hospital.Taking notice of the incident, Director Hospital forthwith issued an order of suspension of the employee over alleged involvement in the manipulation of bank statement through cyber technology.

The competent authority of KTH has also directed Manager Internal Audit KTH, Ikramullah, to conduct detail audit of the whole period of her posting in the Audit Section.Shabana Kausar has been directed to ensure her availability to the Manager Internal Audit.

Meanwhile, Provincial Minister Health, Dr Hishamullah Khan took strong notice of the incident and directed the officials concerned to hold an inquiry into it.