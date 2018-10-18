NHA auctions 15 vehicles

PESHAWAR: The National Highway Authority (NHA) auctioned 15 vehicles worth Rs20.3 million here on Wednesday.About 62 vehicles were auctioned at National Highway Authority head office in Islamabad on October 16.

The NHA vehicles will also be auctioned in its various zones including Abbottabad office on October 19, Lahore office on October 22, Multan office on October 24, Sukkur office on October 26, Karachi office on October 29, Quetta office on October 31 and Gilgit office on November 05, 2018.

Meanwhile, the anti-encroachments drive of the NHA to clear its Right of Way throughout the country is continuing and till date 130 Kanal land has been recaptured by the NHA valuing more than Rs1136 million.