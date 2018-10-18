CM says govt committed to sustainable development

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Wednesday said that the federal and provincial governments were going all-out for sustained economic growth and stressed the need for cooperation by the international community.

“The provincial government is working on a 100-day agenda and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) assistance is crucial for putting on ground various development strategies including the promotion of tourism and integration of newly merged districts of the erstwhile Fata,” he added.

He was talking to Ignacio Artaza, Country Director of UNDP, who called on him at Chief Minister’s Secretariat Peshawar, said a handout. Head of SSU Sahibzada Saeed and others were also present on the occasion. The meeting focused on mutual cooperation in different sectors in the province.

The country director offered assistance for the government’s reforms, implementation mechanism of policies in different sectors, the mainstreaming and integration of new districts, improvement of the economy, promotion of tourism, water conservation and utilisation adding that UNDP was closely working with the federal and provincial governments.

The meeting agreed on further enhancing the level of mutual cooperation between the two sides.Welcoming the offer of the UNDP country director, the chief minister said that he had a strong commitment to the sustained development, prosperity and well-being of the people.

“We have introduced reforms in the province, and the assistance of the donors would be a welcome gesture,” he said, adding, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s 100-day plan was in the last phase of preparation.