Health cards for 35,000 people of Tharparkar: Ismail

SUKKUR: The federal government will provide health cards for 35,000 people of Tharparkar besides two mobile clinics and eight ambulances. The Governor Sindh Imran Ismail made the announcement while adding that the relief package will be implemented through the Thar Foundation. He was addressing a function in village New Senhri Dars of Thar Coal Block II.Imran Ismail praised the development in the area due to Engro’s Thar Coal Block II project. He said the federal government would contribute to the development of the people of Thar. He said the government will seek the Engro’s help in constructing the housing scheme announced by the Prime Minister, Imran Khan.The Federal Minister for Water Resources, Faisal Vauda said he is impressed by the work done by the Government of Sindh through the Thar Foundation.