Thu October 18, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request

Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request
Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail
Shehbaz Sharif addresses first NA session after arrest

Shehbaz Sharif addresses first NA session after arrest
Mobile phones not to be blocked after Oct 20, says minister

Mobile phones not to be blocked after Oct 20, says minister
Five million in five years

Five million in five years
Pakistan likely to buy Chinese missile ‘better than’ Indo-Russian BrahMos: Global Times

Pakistan likely to buy Chinese missile ‘better than’ Indo-Russian BrahMos: Global Times
Govt reviews draconian NAB law

Govt reviews draconian NAB law
Zainab's murderer Imran Ali to be hanged today

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali to be hanged today
When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women
Model Town case: 116 cops removed from posts

Model Town case: 116 cops removed from posts

National

BR
Bureau report
October 18, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Govt urged to curb illegal supply of chicks to Afghanistan

PESHAWAR: Poultry farmers and dealers have asked the government to take action against the illegal supply of chicks to Afghanistan via Torkham border and other transit routes.

Speaking a news conference at Peshawar Press Club on Wednesday, Poultry Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Ashraf Khattak said that poultry was the second largest sector after textile industry, which provides direct and indirect employment to people as well as a source of cheapest protein.

He said the poultry sector faced many issues, particularly shortage of chicks. He said the chicks were being smuggled via Torkham border and other Khyber Pakhtunkhwa local routes to Afghanistan, creating difficulties to meet demand in the local market.

Flanked by the association office bearers, and poultry dealers, Khalid Khan, Abdul Hamid, Zahoor Ahmad and others, he claimed that around 0.5million chicks were smuggled to Afghanistan on daily basis.

Khattak said that over five million chicks were needed to fulfil the local requirements, saying poultry farmers were compelled to shut their businesses due to non-availability of chicks. It, he said, would render hundreds of people attached with this sector unemployed.

The rep feared if the smuggling of chicks was not stopped, the prices of chicken would increase by up to Rs300 per kilogram in the local market. He said the prices have increased due to a surge in the rate of fodder. "We are not against the export of chicks to Afghanistan but the local requirement should be fulfilled first," he said.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Kidman reveals she married Cruise for protection from sexual abuse

Kidman reveals she married Cruise for protection from sexual abuse
Amidst marriage talk Ranveer Singh reveals his sole focus is his work right now

Amidst marriage talk Ranveer Singh reveals his sole focus is his work right now
Indian minister in #MeToo storm quits

Indian minister in #MeToo storm quits
Arif Lohar talks about his 'chimta' and other things

Arif Lohar talks about his 'chimta' and other things

Photos & Videos

Heart-warming hug for Meghan and Harry in Aussie outback

Heart-warming hug for Meghan and Harry in Aussie outback
Nick and Priyanka to tie the knot on December 2: reports

Nick and Priyanka to tie the knot on December 2: reports

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women
India's five-star fight goes viral

India's five-star fight goes viral