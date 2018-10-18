Polio case reported in Khyber district

PESHAWAR: After a gap of more than two years, a polio case has been reported in Khyber district of erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata), said Abdul Salam Wazir, spokesman for Fata Secretariat.

The affected girl, Sahra, aged around four and half years, belongs to Landikotal tehsil and is safe from disability, said spokesman through a statement. Sahra had taken polio vaccine during immunisation campaign and, therefore, is safe from becoming disabled. It merits a mention here that once an epicentre of poliovirus in Pakistan, Fata was polio-free for the last two years. The last case of poliovirus was reported in Fata on July 27. 2016 and now this case has surfaced after a gap of two years and two months.