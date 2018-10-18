AJK, GB grant raise issue sent to finance ministry, Senate body told

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit- Baltistan was told Wednesday that the issue of grant increase to Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan was referred to the Ministry of Finance and the Law Division.

The panel was informed that the ministry was coordinating with the ministries of Information, Broadcasting and Foreign Affairs for effectively highlighting the issue of Indian atrocities in Indian held Kashmir on different media platforms and international forums respectively in light of HRCP report.

The legislators were also told that all messages and programmes to be arranged for observance of the Black Day on October 27 would have highlights from the report and PTV, PBC and Pemra have been passed on specific instructions to ensure airing special messages.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Senator Prof Sajid Mir here at the Parliament House and was attended, among others, by senators Nighat Mirza, Anwar Lal Deen, Sirajul Haq, Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan; Ali Amin Gandapur, Secretary of the ministry Tariq Mahmood Pasha and other senior officials of the ministry.

The ministry officials said that the issue of grants to AJK and GB and how the grants could be increased in prevalent constitutional structure had been referred to the Law Division and Ministry of Finance.

The committee decided to take up briefings on development work in AJK and GB and facilities of tourism in these areas in separate meetings to be able to have detailed discussion and to come up with sound proposals.

During discussion on a public petition regarding non-availability of 3G, 4G services in AJK as a result, PTA not giving licences to any cellular company; the committee was told that the areas were under jurisdiction of SCOs, who are responsible for telecom services in the area. They have taken the matter to court and hence it is now sub judice, so any action can only be taken once the stay is vacated.