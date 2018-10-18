UAE to play Australia in one-off T20

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates will take on Australia in a one-off Twenty20 International in Abu Dhabi on Monday, the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Wednesday.

The contest, which has been granted official status by the ICC, will serve as a warm-up for the visiting Australians ahead of their three-match T20 series against Pakistan which begins on October 24. “This match will provide an exceptionally good test for our players,” ECB chief selector Waleed Bukhatir said.

“We need them to be put under pressure and for them to focus more intently by being challenged by higher ranked, leading teams within our game.“To do so it is important for the full member countries and the ICC to provide the associates with such opportunities. We’re extremely thankful to the ICC, Cricket Australia and the PCB.”