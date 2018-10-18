Thu October 18, 2018
Islamabad

October 18, 2018

Paag Panwaal School lacks basic facilities and teaching staff

Islamabad: One of the oldest government schools situated in the suburban area of the federal capital presents a gloomy and sorrowful picture as its lacks all the basic facilities including teaching staff, furniture, a playground and even a boundary wall, says a press release.

In this modern era, due to lack of furniture, students of Paag Panwaal, Higher Secondary School is forced to sit on the ground to attend their classes.

According to details, higher secondary for Boys, Paag Panwaal located a few kilometers from the Prime Minister’s House was facing immense difficulties since its inception. The primary school was established in 1922 and later upgraded to a high school on demand of locals.

The school was later upgraded to higher secondary school; few years back once Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) government took over the reins of the country.

The Paag Panwaal higher secondary school has more than 500 students, while only nine teachers are performing their duties. Posts of Directorate of Primary Education, library in-charge, computer, science and other subject teachers are lying vacant.

The locals revealed that there is a computer laboratory and tables, but no teacher is available. Owing to lack of facilities in the students were reluctant to admission in said school.

A social activist Muhammad Tayyip Qadri said that despite repeated complaints and assurances from the authorities concerned, no heed was paid to improve the situation and students have to suffer due to the negligence by authorities.

Though the school is equipped with sports goods but negligence and encroachments have turned the playground into ruins. The boundary wall of the college collapsed due to heavy rains and has not been reconstructed yet, despite passage of many years. Absence of the boundary wall has turned the institute into a shelter of drugs addicts in the evening even in school timings.

Another local Zaheer Hussain Raja said, “We have no option but to enroll our children in private institutions in such circumstances. There were few private schools and colleges in the area imparting quality education, while the rest of the institutions are not meeting modern education standards and they are just minting money in the name of quality education,” he lamented.

When contacted to school principal over the issue confessed the problems being faced by the Paag Panwaal higher secondary school.

Owing to absence of teaching staff and other basic facilities in the oldest school of the Federal Capital the residents are reticent to enroll their children in school. Major drop out been witnessed in recent years in the school as the parents prefer to enroll their children in private institutions Mir Ali Hassan informed.

