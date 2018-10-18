Poliovirus targets 2 more minors

Islamabad: The National Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) for Polio Eradication Wednesday notified two new polio cases—one from Gadap, Karachi, and the other from Khyber tribal district in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, taking the total number of polio cases Pakistan to 6 so far this year. The virus, however, failed to cause any clinical paralysis to the children.

The first case was confirmed in a 42 month-old female child from Gadap and the other in a 55-month old female child from Khyber tribal district. The laboratory detected polio virus from their stool samples on the October 1 and September 30, respectively. Fortunately, both girls had received multiple doses of Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV), which protected them from a life-long paralysis.

“The polio virus has been continuously found in the sewage waters of Peshawar and Karachi for the last 12 months,” said Babar Bin Atta, the Prime Minister’s Focal Person for Polio Eradication “The programme will continue to focus on clearing these two remaining reservoirs from the virus with full force,” he remarked.

“The multiple vaccine doses gave the children the immunity boost to fight off the poliovirus attack. They have no residual weaknesses and will live like normal children,” said Dr. Rana Safdar, National Coordinator for Polio Eradication, while appreciating the vigilant health workers who picked these cases with atypical clinical presentations.

Earlier this year, three polio cases were reported from Dukki District in Balochistan, while one case was reported from the Charsadda district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. Being fully vaccinated in routine and door-to-door campaigns, the Charsadda child had also escaped paralysis. The wild polio virus case numbers in Pakistan are the lowest ever and the immunity gaps continue to fall. However, despite this progress, Pakistan cannot slacken its efforts because as long as the virus is being detected anywhere in the country, no child is absolutely safe.