Thu October 18, 2018
Islamabad

MQ
Muhammad Qasim
October 18, 2018

Colds, flu start hitting population

Rawalpindi: Respiratory tract infections particularly colds, flu and throat infections that have already started hitting population in this region of the country may take shape of an epidemic in the coming days if proper preventive measures are not taken well in time by individuals.

According to health experts, the cases of colds, flu and throat infections are on the rise mainly because of sudden fall in temperature at night, dawn and in the morning and carelessness by individuals.

Almost all public sector healthcare facilities in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi along with private clinics have started receiving significant number of patients with fever, sore throat and flu. Not only the variation in temperature but also high pollution level in the air is causing spread of various seasonal ailments, said a medical specialist Dr. Sohail Tariq while talking to ‘The News’ on Wednesday.

He added the weather in the region is in transitional phase demanding people to take extra care to avoid seasonal infections. The major reason behind spread of seasonal infections is lack of awareness among public on how to avoid these, he said.

Common cold and flu (influenza) which are very common infections of upper respiratory tract (nose, throat, ears and sinuses) are caused by viruses that are sneezed and coughed by infected people into the air.

Dr. Sohail explained these infections are highly contagious, passed by tiny droplets produced during sneezing, coughing of infected persons and touching things with hands and tissues that others touch.

He, like other health experts said if you are smoker, or hang around with people who smoke, you are more likely to catch more colds that can last longer. Smokers usually have more severe symptoms than non-smokers, he said.

The sudden temperature fall at night demands warm clothing though majority of population have not started wearing warm clothes as yet. the best way to prevent spread of respiratory tract infections is practicing good hygiene such as washing hands with soap and warm water regularly, he said.

He added to avoid throat infections in the coming days, people need to take extra care in their diet. Children should be given plenty of hot fluids and should not be allowed to consume cold drinks and ice cream, he said. Also sudden exposure to cold should be avoided as it may cause multiple muscular pains, said Dr. Sohail.

