Thu October 18, 2018
Sports

AFP
October 18, 2018

Masakadza hopes to end losing streak in BD

DHAKA: Zimbabwe captain Hamilton Masakadza expressed confidence Wednesday about their upcoming tour of Bangladesh, despite his side losing their last 13 one-day international matches against the Tigers on home soil.

The visitors will play three ODIs starting October 21 in Bangladesh, where Zimbabwe has not recorded a win against the hosts since a nine-run victory in Dhaka in 2010.“Bangladesh is a very good team at home, and they improved a lot in the last few years,” Masakadza told reporters in Dhaka on Wednesday. “But I think of all teams, we are the ones that have played the most international cricket here in Bangladesh.

“So I think that puts us in a good stead. Hopefully it will be a very competitive series.”Zimbabwe arrive for their sixth ODI series in Bangladesh on the back of a poor showing in South Africa, where they lost all six matches. But Masakadza said some close contests there gave Zimbabwe some confidence coming up against Bangladesh.

