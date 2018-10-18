Masakadza hopes to end losing streak in BD

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DHAKA: Zimbabwe captain Hamilton Masakadza expressed confidence Wednesday about their upcoming tour of Bangladesh, despite his side losing their last 13 one-day international matches against the Tigers on home soil.
The visitors will play three ODIs starting October 21 in Bangladesh, where Zimbabwe has not recorded a win against the hosts since a nine-run victory in Dhaka in 2010.“Bangladesh is a very good team at home, and they improved a lot in the last few years,” Masakadza told reporters in Dhaka on Wednesday. “But I think of all teams, we are the ones that have played the most international cricket here in Bangladesh.
“So I think that puts us in a good stead. Hopefully it will be a very competitive series.”Zimbabwe arrive for their sixth ODI series in Bangladesh on the back of a poor showing in South Africa, where they lost all six matches. But Masakadza said some close contests there gave Zimbabwe some confidence coming up against Bangladesh.
DHAKA: Zimbabwe captain Hamilton Masakadza expressed confidence Wednesday about their upcoming tour of Bangladesh, despite his side losing their last 13 one-day international matches against the Tigers on home soil.
The visitors will play three ODIs starting October 21 in Bangladesh, where Zimbabwe has not recorded a win against the hosts since a nine-run victory in Dhaka in 2010.“Bangladesh is a very good team at home, and they improved a lot in the last few years,” Masakadza told reporters in Dhaka on Wednesday. “But I think of all teams, we are the ones that have played the most international cricket here in Bangladesh.
“So I think that puts us in a good stead. Hopefully it will be a very competitive series.”Zimbabwe arrive for their sixth ODI series in Bangladesh on the back of a poor showing in South Africa, where they lost all six matches. But Masakadza said some close contests there gave Zimbabwe some confidence coming up against Bangladesh.
Comments