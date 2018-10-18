Lloris hails France’s mental strength

PARIS: Tottenham ‘keeper Hugo Lloris hailed the mental strength that saw World Cup winners France overcome a patchy opening period to beat Germany 2-1 on Tuesday.

Germany travelled to the Stade de France looking for the win that would salvage their Nations League campaign, and some pride, following their disastrous World Cup.Joachim Loew’s side got the start they wanted when Toni Kroos fired a 14th minute penalty past Lloris.

But after a much-needed half-time pep talk from coach Didier Deschamps, the hosts emerged after the interval to see Antoine Griezmann level just after the hour, and he clinched the win by converting an 80th minute penalty.

Les Bleus captain Lloris was one of several players who admitted the hosts had desperately needed to raise their game against a rejuvenated Germany side that showed plenty of promise. He also hailed France’s defensive efforts in the closing minutes.

Following a scoreless draw against Germany in Munich, a 2-1 win over the Netherlands and a tense 2-2 draw with Iceland, France sit top of Group 1. Germany are bottom on one point after failing to register a win in the competition so far following their draw with France and a humbling 3-0 defeat to the Netherlands at the weekend.