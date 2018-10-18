Maldives cricket team arrives

LAHORE: Maldives cricket team arrived here on Wednesday. They had a busy day practising at the National Cricket Academy.The Maldives team is led by Captain Mohammad Mahfooz while head coach is Asif Khan. The visiting team captain Mohammad Mahfooz pledged to gain full advantage of the tour and gain a much experience as they can to perform better in the upcoming ACC Cup in Kuwait. He said he was very much thankful of the Pakistan government and the cricket board alike for giving them an opportunity to train and play in Pakistan.

The visiting team will feature in a five-match T20 series starting Thursday. The first two matches of the series will be played at Aitchison College Ground here against NCA Development Squad and Pak Lions Cricket Club on October 18 and 19 respectively. Earlier on arrival on Wednesday morning the Maldives team was received at the airport by Pakistan cricket board officials.