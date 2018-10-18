PPFL 2nd phase to be held in Lahore

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The second Phase of Pakistan Premier Football League (PPFL) will be played here in at the Punjab Football Stadium. After the completion of Multan phase, K-Electric tops the points table with 11 points, PAF though having the same points but due to better goal average K-Electric is ahead. Wapda hold 3rd position with 10 points. Rest of the teams stand as Pakistan Army 9 points, KRL 8 points, Pakistan Navy 8 points and SNGPL 6 points. SSGC, Afghan FC and NBP will join the 2nd phase with 5 points each. Muslim Club Chamman have 4 points, Civil Aviation & Ashraf Sugar Mills have 3 points each while KPT and Baloch FC Noshki have attained 1 point each.
