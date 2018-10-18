Pakistan A squad for Kiwis named

LAHORE: The national selection committee, headed by former captain Inzamamul Haq, on Wednesday named a 14-member one-day squad for series against New Zealand ‘A’. The three-match series will be played in Abu Dhabi on October 21, 24 and 26.Pakistan ‘A’ squad is: Abid Ali, Shan Masood, Muhammad Saad, Iftikhar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Amir Yamin, M Rizwan (C), Kashif Bhatti, M Asghar, Rahat Ali, Waqas Maqsood, M Irfan Jr and Ahmed Jamal.