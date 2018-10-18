Thu October 18, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 18, 2018

Mani urges Aussies to tour Pakistan

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board Ehsan Mani on Wednesday urged Australia to consider a return to the country for the first time in two decades.

Australia are slated to play five one-day internationals against Pakistan in March with no venues currently locked in to host the series, but Cricket Australia are understood to be cautious about a return to the Asian nation. According to information available here from UAE, Mani said on Wednesday that he’d had discussions with incoming CA chief executive Kevin Roberts, who has been in Abu Dhabi with the Test side, but no formal request has been made to play next year’s ODI series in Pakistan.

“On the sidelines, we’ve certainly raised this with them, that they should consider this. Obviously Cricket Australia’s got a new CEO, he’s got to go back and do his due diligence. It will certainly happen sooner or later. It’s a matter of comfort levels. We are getting PSL matches played in Pakistan, foreign players are coming for that. We’ve had a couple of other teams come and play, but I really want Australia, New Zealand, England to come.

