Haider bags 3 medals in Asian Para Games

LAHORE: Representing Pakistan in the recently-concluded Asian Para Games in Indonesia, athlete Haider Ali outclassed his competitors and showed exceptional performance by winning two gold medals and one bronze medal for the country. Pakistan contingent that participated in the 8-day event comprised of 11 athletes. In an unprecedented move, Haider Ali of Wapda grabbed two gold medals in discus throw and javelin throw categories, while he also secured one bronze medal in long jump.