Pak women rugby team leaves for Brunei today

LAHORE: Pakistan women’s rugby team will depart for Brunei on Thursday to take part in the Asian 7s Women Rugby Trophy Championship 2018.

Talking to media, coach Susan Margaret Dawson said that she is very glad to join Pakistan team, which is full of talented and passionate players, who are eager to excel at higher level. She said that they have made a very good game plan during the training sessions, and if the girls play according to that game plan, they will surely succeeded in not only giving tough times to Asian giants, but also try to win the crucial matches.

“In the last Asian Championship, our players played well and this time too, I am hoping that we will excel as we are going with very positive frame of mind and we will enter the ground with only victory in the mind and it will help us win crucial matches.”

The participating teams in Asian event are Brunei, Guam, India, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Nepal, Philippines, Uzbekistan and Pakistan.The team is: Javeria Hassan (captain) Wajiha Karim, Irum Shahzadi, Nimra Maryam, Sana Hanif, Raheela, Ammara, Zahida Parveen, Amna Saraj, Bushra Rasheed, Rimsha Khan and Maryum Butt, Shamaila Yqaub (physio), Hadeel Niazi (manager) and Susan Margaret Dawson (coach).