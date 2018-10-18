Flores strikes for Peru to deny USA

NEW YORK: Edison Flores scored an 86th-minute equalizer as Peru grabbed a 1-1 draw against a youthful United States side in an international friendly on Tuesday.

Mexico-based winger Flores popped up at the far post to jab home a wicked low cross to delight a large contingent of Peru fans in an estimated crowd of 25,000 at East Hartford’s Rentshler Field in Connecticut. Flores’s late strike was a disappointing finish to a game that US coach Dave Sarachan’s new-look side had come close to winning.

Sarachan made nine changes from the US team thumped 4-2 by Colombia last week, recalling goalkeeper Brad Guzan for his 59th cap.Three USA players were handed debuts including 19-year-old winger Jonathan Amon, who plays for Danish side Nordsjaelland.

Amon had a role in the home side’s only goal, scored by 18-year-old striker Josh Sargent, winning the free-kick on the right flank which set up the opener. Germany-based Sargent swept in a deflected finish from Kellyn Acosta’s dead ball in the 49th minute after a cleverly worked training ground move.

The United States are rebuilding under Sarachan, who was appointed on a caretaker basis a year ago following the USA’s shock failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.The veteran coach’s untested side was on the back foot for long periods on Tuesday against a Peru team featuring just four members of the squad who qualified for Russia this year.

The USA had two good early chances, when Paris Saint-Germain’s Timothy Weah broke down the right in the ninth minute and squared to Acosta, who shot wide.Six minutes later, the USA had another opportunity when Amon broke clear only to overhit his pass to an unmarked Weah.

Peru’s best chance at an equalizer before Flores’s strike came when Andy Polo crashed a long-range shot off the bar on 75 minutes, with Raul Ruidiaz failing to trouble Guzan with a headed rebound.