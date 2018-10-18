LWMC given deadline to improve work

LAHORE: Senior Punjab Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has expressed his displeasure over poor cleanliness condition in the City and given last warning to the senior officers of Solid Waste Management Company (LWMC) to improve the sanitation.

Giving two days deadline to LWMC Managing Director Farukh Qayyum Butt and General Manager Operations Sohail Malik, the minister said if the standard of work was not improved by Saturday, both the officers would have to go home on Sunday.

The minister said from the first day in government there was no pick and choose and everyone had been given free hand to perform but some officers were not improving their performance.