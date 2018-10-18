Reforms are for positive behavioural change of cops: IG

LAHORE: Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Amjad Javed Saleemi has said the basic purpose of police reforms is to ensure positive behavioural change in the force for better public service.

He said all officers should ensure weekly holiday of their subordinates. The IG expressed these views while addressing the inspectors of 721 police stations across the province in Police Darbar at CPO. The IG asked the inspectors to give three suggestions about their preferred places of posting so that they could perform better.

sacked: Lahore Police, operations wing, has issued report of orderly rooms of the current month. The DIG awarded punishments to 32 police officers. Twelve police officers were dismissed from service. They are: SI Muhammad Hussain, SI Ali Asghar, ASI Aabad Ali, ASI Mangay Khan, ASI Fazal Meeran, T/ASI Masood Ahmad, Head Constable Khalid Mehmood, HC Ghulam Mustafa, Constable Tahir Mehmood, Aurangzaib, Pervaiz Rafiq and M Yaqoob. SIs Amir Shehzad, Asim Jahangir, Raza Abbas, Bashir Niazi, ASI Abdul Monam, T/ASIs M Awais, Naeem Shehzad, Shahid Siddique, head constables Irfan Sarwar, M Islam, Rehman Khaliq, constables Liaqat Ali, Naseer Ahmad, Nadeem Arif, Khan Muhammad, Shehzad Zia, M Ameen, M Imran, Sohail Akbar and Driver Constable M Imran were given the punishment of forfeiture of service.

lectures: Lahore Police arranged anti-drugs lectures and seminars in different educational institutions of the city.

attack: A resident of Gulberg, M Rizwan, photographer by profession, escaped death by a narrow margin as two bike riders opened fire at him in the area of Gujjarpura.

blast: Four persons including three women of a family received burns when a gas cylinder exploded in Green Town. The injured, identified as Tayyaba, Iftikhar, Shahnaz, and Ambreen, were shifted to hospital.