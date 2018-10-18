3.71m children vaccinated against measles

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Punjab Health Services Director General Dr Munir Ahmad has said 12-day anti-measles campaign is in full swing across the province and during the last two days 3,712,006 children of six month to seven years of age have been vaccinated, adding skilled workers are executing their duties with dedication and professional zeal to get the target.
