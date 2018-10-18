Lesco continues to slap consumers with bogus bills

LAHORE: Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) continues to penalize customers with impunity, slapping them with bogus inflated power bills.

It is alleged that Lesco does not at all need a valid reason for issuing an excessive power bill to any consumer. It is purely at its own sweet will what to charge and from whom. It does not make sense for Lesco if one is a law-abiding citizen, one’s consumption pattern is normal and there is nothing wrong on one’s side. Lesco will always apply a formula of its choice for calculating inflated bill to mint money from consumers by hook or by crook.

If electricity use of a consumer is low, it will apply formula on the pretext of issuing detection bill purely based on assumption to usurp money from people living in small houses, said depressed customers of power utility. And if there is any downward deviation in usage pattern even due to valid reason, Lesco will dispatch bill based on consumption pattern without investigating or checking premises with a view to just extracting whatever possible from the consumer. Most of these hapless consumers belong to lower or lower-middle class.

And in this unjustified and rampant exercise of subjecting consumers to incorrect power bills with malpractice, Lesco has simultaneously been enjoying powers of accusing, investigating and the final authority in issuing the verdict. This one-sided trial leaves no room for the customer to get any lawful reprieve despite committing no offence at all, said the customers. The only option left for wrongly implicated consumers is to grease hand of Lesco staff or find a connection for getting a favour or get ready to pay exorbitant detection bill. There is no lawful remedy available to the consumers in the justice system of Lesco being run by its Customer Service Department. It is claimed that there is no third-party evaluation of this whole exercise and Lesco’s own labs are solely responsible for examining any defect in power meters. So, armed with powers of accusing, investigating and giving the final verdict, Lesco having instrument of crime in its hand commits a crime with much ease against the consumer and can never be challenged or prosecuted. Above all, despite issuing numerous incorrect bills, Lesco management always defends its staff and never takes action against them. It even does not take action against the staff if fortunately an inflated bill is corrected in favour of consumer.

The only reason for protecting the staff is due to the fact that all this exercise of issuing wrong bills has been institutionalized because of the policy adopted by the top management. It is alleged that Lesco also does not take action against the staff that has been hand-in-glove with the consumer who are caught red-handed stealing electricity. There is no punishment for Lesco staff and they get off scot free. One will find numerous instances of wrong billing and many genuine cases of indicting people of power theft, but one will seldom find a single case of a Lesco official, who otherwise a prime accused or an abettor, punished for the crime. There is a provision in the Electricity Act for punishing staff concerned over power theft but the top management is reluctant to indict the real culprit. Last month, consumers living in the heart of city, especially inhabitants of areas falling in Bhati Gate Sub Division received excessive bills without any major change in their consumption pattern. One glaring example of how Lesco is fleecing consumers pertains to inhabitants of a small about three marla house located in thickly populated area of Sant Nagar. There are three families living in this house who have their respective separately installed power meters. One of them got bill of Rs 178,981 last month. “We thought it was issued by mistake as we could not imagine such an excessive bill keeping in view our usage. I and my sons have one AC each in their portions and we used to pay plus minus Rs 6,000 to 7,000 in the peak summer months,” said dejected Falak Sher.

“We were shocked to learn from the Lesco staff that box of one of our meters installed outside was damaged and we had to pay such a huge detection bill on basis of the observation of the meter inspector who accused us of power theft. “According to Lesco assumptions, there are six ACs installed in this small house, having five rooms. So as per power utility calculation, we become an accused as well as a convict without issuance of a notice of detection bill, he claimed. A Lesco official visited my house a few days later just to check that we paid the wrong bill or not. There was no contact before issuance of overstated power bill. After exhausting all proper channels, when I tried to get my bill rectified through a friend’s link, it was conceded that the bill was calculated wrongly as detected load was not divided on to all the meters installed on the same premises. And resultantly, my bill was almost halved as now I was supposed to pay Rs90,000. Still, I strongly believe that this bill is too much if compared with the actual consumption but I have no remedy available with me. I am a law-abiding citizen and did contact staff concerned for fixing my complaint successively but to no avail,” he regretted.

Another resident of the same locality, Muhammad Aqil, living in a small house was dispatched the monthly power bill of Rs239,467. Javed Ahmad, inhabitant of the same locality was slapped with monthly bill of Rs153,204 while Zulfiqar Ali, a resident of Dev Samaj Road, got power bill amounting to Rs47,115.

It is learnt that there are extensive network of printing houses spread along these localities where power theft is grossly being facilitated by Lesco staff. The thousands of such lost units are adjusted through wrong billing to innocent consumers, sources claimed.

Hassan, a resident of Tariq Block, New Garden Town, is also a victim of wrong billing. He along with his family has shifted to another house four months back. There is no occupant in the house since then but he is being served with the bill every month. The bill of the month August was Rs18,000 despite the fact that no user lived in the house while wires attached the meter to power utility network were also loose due to rust. So practically, the house was not connected with Lesco network but still it is consuming units as per the finding of Lesco. The same consumer did not face any billing-related problem from other utilities as his gas and water bills were normal after leaving the house —- as per the consumption pattern, receiving minimum amounts.

Similarly, the power bill of his new home showed rising trend in usage as long as he shifted in an empty house in June. So all the circumstantial evidence clearly points to his innocence but Lesco is adamant about charging Rs18,000 from the consumer.

Warjina Mohsin, a resident of Saroba Garden on Ferozepur Road, is another victim of wrong billing. This consumer has to pay Rs59,390 bill last month, which shows one-third increase in his consumption against the last-year usage pattern. It was complained by the consumer that both last two power bills were inflated without any valid reason. He accused the staff concerned of issuing bogus bills to consumers just to pocket money to adjust the rising distribution losses. He added that many people living in the same neighbourhood also received exaggerated power bills.

Dr Musadik Malik, former Lesco board chairman, admitted in his last stint with the power utility that wrong billing being done by Lesco was a reality.

“There are many wrongdoings in Lesco and it is a fact that many customers are being under-billed and over-billed. We have shared this challenge with the management of the company repeatedly as we wanted to overcome this menace”, he observed. He admitted that overbilling created immense problems for the desperate but hapless consumers. The systematic issuance of wrong bills to consumers in the Kasur area, appropriating billions of rupees, a few years back is still under investigation.

Much to the dismay of consumers, despite admission from the top boss of power utility’s board and unearthing of several similar scams, the management of company itself and the Power Division of Ministry of Energy has not yet done anything.

All these complaints were lodged with the local staff as well as with Lesco Chief Executive Mujahid Pervaz Chattha but to no avail. When contacted, the Chief Executive of the power utility did not share justification for excessive billing nor did he has anything to say about serious allegations levelled against power utility about willful wrong billing.